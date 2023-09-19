Coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Barkley (ankle) "feels a lot better today" and hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Daboll said he expects Barkley to be a game-time decision and that the running back has made "considerable progress," per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Still, it would be surprising if Barkley manages to suit up Thursday, considering that he suffered a right ankle sprain Week 2 and Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that such injuries can require about three weeks on the sideline. Tuesday's official injury report will provide a more concrete update on Barkley's status, but it looks like the final word on his status will could down to the wire.