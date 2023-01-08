Barkley (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants are locked in as the No. 6 seed for the NFC playoff regardless of the outcome of their game with the Eagles as well as the rest of this weekend's action, so head coach Brian Daboll has chosen to err on the side of caution by holding out his franchise running back with little at stake in the season finale. Matt Breid and Gary Brightwell are the Giants' lone active running backs and will likely split the snaps to some extent.
