Giants' Saquon Barkley: Officially limited Tuesday
The Giants listed Barkley (ankle) as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The limited activity matched Barkley's participation level for the Giants' most recent official practice last Friday. While Barkley looked to be moving around well in the portion of the session available to the media and is seemingly ahead of schedule in his recovery from right high-ankle sprain, Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com relayed earlier Tuesday that the star running back isn't expected to be available for Thursday's game against Patriots. Coach Pat Shurmur declined to offer a definitive ruling on that front, however, merely saying, "we'll see," when asked about Barkley's potential availability in Week 6, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.
