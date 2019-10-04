Giants' Saquon Barkley: Officially ruled out
Barkley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Barkley's quick return to individual work with the training staff led to some speculation about a return for Week 5, but it always was an extreme longshot so soon after he suffered a high-ankle sprain. Wayne Gallman will lead the New York backfield for at least one more game, with Barkley perhaps targeting Week 6 against the Patriots (on Thursday) or Week 7 against the Cardinals.
