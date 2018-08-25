Giants' Saquon Barkley: On track to play Week 1
Barkley (hamstring) confirmed Friday that he's on track to play Week 1, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Barkley was limited to individual drills throughout the week and didn't suit up for Friday's preseason win over the Jets. He'll presumably be held out of the final exhibition contest, with his focus on getting as healthy as possible for a difficult Week 1 game against the Jaguars. The No. 2 overall pick will handle a heavy workload while Wayne Gallman and Jonathan Stewart compete for scraps.
