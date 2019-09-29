Giants' Saquon Barkley: Optimistic about recovery timeline

Barkley (ankle) believes he'll be able to beat the estimated 4-to-6-week timeline for his return, though the Giants' training staff will make sure he's being "cautious enough" during the recovery process, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

Barkley will need multiple weeks to overcome the high right ankle sprain he sustained in the Week 3 win over the Buccaneers, but he received good news a few days ago, when Dr. Robert Anderson determined the running back wouldn't need surgery to address the matter. The 22-year-old's own optimism about the injury represents another positive sign, though a return to action shouldn't be considered forthcoming until he resumes practicing in some capacity. Wayne Gallman is slated to lead the Giants' ground game Sunday against Washington and will act as the top option out the backfield until Barkley receives clearance to play again.