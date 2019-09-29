Giants' Saquon Barkley: Optimistic about recovery timeline
Barkley (ankle) believes he'll be able to beat the estimated 4-to-6-week timeline for his return, though the Giants' training staff will make sure he's being "cautious enough" during the recovery process, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.
Barkley will need multiple weeks to overcome the high right ankle sprain he sustained in the Week 3 win over the Buccaneers, but he received good news a few days ago, when Dr. Robert Anderson determined the running back wouldn't need surgery to address the matter. The 22-year-old's own optimism about the injury represents another positive sign, though a return to action shouldn't be considered forthcoming until he resumes practicing in some capacity. Wayne Gallman is slated to lead the Giants' ground game Sunday against Washington and will act as the top option out the backfield until Barkley receives clearance to play again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4