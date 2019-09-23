Giants' Saquon Barkley: Out for 4-to-8 weeks
Barkley (ankle) is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks, with the most likely scenario putting him at the longer end of the timeline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
An MRI on Monday confirmed Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers. With his absence expected to stretch through most of October and likely into November, the Giants will move forward with Wayne Gallman as their top running back.
