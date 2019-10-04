Giants' Saquon Barkley: Out this week, but practices Friday

The Giants listed Barkley (ankle) as a limited participant on their Friday injury report, though he's already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The limited listing suggests Barkley took a step up his activity from individual drills earlier in the week, giving him a chance to return for a Week 6 game against the Patriots on Thursday. The running back initially was given an estimated recovery timeline of 4-to-8 weeks, but it's become increasingly clear he's a fast healer. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com believes Barkley's goal all along has been a return for the matchup with New England.