Giants' Saquon Barkley: Piles up 279 scrimmage yards
Barkley carried 22 times for 189 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Giants. He also caught four passes for 90 yards and another score in the 41-35 win.
Barkley gashed the Washington run defense for 8.6 yards per carry, with his best effort resulting in a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He was also a huge factor in the passing game as he added a 33-yard touchdown catch en route to his best receiving output of the season. Barkley now has 422 yards from scrimmage to go along with four touchdowns over the last two weeks and will look to finish the season strong next Sunday at home against the Eagles.
