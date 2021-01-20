Barkley (knee) plans to do rehab work with Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, es reports.
The former teammates both suffered ACL tears this past fall, with Barkley having surgery Oct. 30 and Beckham getting his Nov. 10. MCL damage forced Barkley to wait more than a month after the initial injury to have surgery, with doctors then repairing a torn ACL and meniscus. The running back already acknowledged that the meniscus repair could delay the weight-bearing portion of his rehab, making his progress one of the top developments to track for fantasy football throughout spring and summer. Barkley is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, though the Giants can lock him in through 2022 with a fifth-year option -- a decision they'll need to make this spring.