Giants' Saquon Barkley: Plans on maintaining big workload

Barkley (shoulder) has no interest in being rested down the stretch of this season, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports. "The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me," Barkley said. "I do not agree with it. It won't happen."

Barkley heads into a Week 11 bye nursing a minor shoulder injury, and he may also be dealing with some impact from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in September. However, he said health hasn't been a factor in his recent struggles on the ground, noting that he's still been able to make defenders miss when he's found some open space. With his shoulder expected to be fine, Barkley likely will handle his usual workload when the Giants return to action Week 12 in Chicago. The idea of scaling back his touches at the very end of the season isn't crazy, but the Giants didn't take that approach when they dropped out of contention last year, with the running back averaging 18 carries and four catches per game in five December appearances, including 83 percent snap share and 142 scrimmage yards Week 17.