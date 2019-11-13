Giants' Saquon Barkley: Plans on maintaining workload
Barkley (shoulder) has no interest in being rested down the stretch of this season, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports. "The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me," Barkley said. "I do not agree with it. It won't happen."
Barkley heads into a Week 11 bye nursing a minor shoulder injury, and he may also be dealing with some impact from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in September. However, he said health hasn't been a factor in his recent struggles on the ground, noting that he's still been able to make defenders miss when he's found some open space. With his shoulder expected to be fine, Barkley likely will handle his usual workload when the Giants return to action Week 12 in Chicago. The idea of scaling back his touches at the very end of the season isn't crazy, but the Giants didn't take that approach when they dropped out of contention last year, with the running back averaging 18 carries and four catches per game in five December appearances, including 83 percent snap share and 142 scrimmage yards Week 17.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Team encouraged after X-rays•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Banged up in loss to Jets•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Held to one big play•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Scores receiving touchdown•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Upgrades to full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.