Barkley rushed four times for 13 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots.

Barkley only played the first series but worked as the focal point of New York's offense, accruing five touches during his brief time in the game. He's likely to see plenty of volume as both a rusher and pass catcher when the games start to count, but the Giants will likely continue to limit Barkley's playing time throughout the preseason. He'll probably see a similar workload when the Bengals come to town Aug. 21 for the next preseason game.