Barkley rushed the ball 31 times for 146 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. He added two receptions for 16 yards.

As has been the case for most of the season, the Giants' offense ran through Barkley as he tallied 31 carries and the team took to the air only 16 total times. He ripped off five rushes of more than 10 yards and has four gains of more than 20 yards through four games -- more than he posted in 13 matchups last season. The only complaint could be that Barkley failed to find the end zone, but he's now tallied over 100 total yards in three of four games to begin the campaign.