Barkley (ankle) is practicing Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
The report notes that Barkley was "moving pretty well" during individual drills in his second day back on the practice field. He returned Thursday as a limited participant and seems to be making a bid to play in Monday's game against Seattle, though it'll nonetheless be surprising if he upgrades from limited to full on Friday.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited in first Week 4 practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Getting in on-field work Thursday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Making progress•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Could be back for Week 4•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Has 'high-ankle sprain'•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Sitting out Thursday•