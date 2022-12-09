Barkley (neck) participated in practice Friday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, with regard to the running back's chances of playing Sunday against the Eagles, coach Brian Daboll said "we'll see." That said, Raanan noted that Barkley looked "fine" at practice Friday, while adding that he'd be surprised if the Giants' lead back didn't play this weekend. It still seems likely, however, that Barkley will carry an official Week 14 injury designation into the weekend.
