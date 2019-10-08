Giants' Saquon Barkley: Present for practice
Barkley (ankle) was spotted at Tuesday's practice taking part in individual drills, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Barkley will likely go down as a non-participant or limited participant when the Giants release their official report after practice concludes, which would represent a preservation of the status quo with regards to his recovery from the high-ankle sprain. Though reports heading into the weekend suggested Barkley could make from a two-game absence to play Thursday against the Patriots, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported earlier Tuesday that it's now looking unlikely that the star tailback suits up Week 6. If that's the case, the Giants would likely be down to their third-string option at the position -- undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman -- as Barkley's top replacement, Wayne Gallman (concussion), is also trending toward sitting out versus New England.
