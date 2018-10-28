Barkley carried 13 times for 38 yards and caught nine of 10 targets for an additional 73 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Redskins.

Barkley never really got it going on the ground, posting a long run of just nine yards as he averaged 2.9 yards per carry. Luckily for his fantasy owners, he had another excellent game as a receiver and still surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for the seventh time in eight games. He failed to find the end zone for just the second time this season, but he continues to receive touches near the goal line and is a safe bet to score most weeks. Barkley will take a breather during the upcoming bye week before getting back to work against the 49ers in Week 10.