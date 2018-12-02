Giants' Saquon Barkley: Produces in tough matchup
Barkley rushed 24 times for 125 yards and brought in three of four targets for 21 yards in the Giants' 30-27 overtime win over the Bears on Sunday.
Barkley eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the third straight game, although he was less involved in the passing game than in some other recent contests. After scuffling for running room for multiple games this season, the Giants offensive line seems to be opening up lanes more consistently for the 2018 second overall pick. Barkley has averaged between 5.2 and 7.8 yards per rush in his last three games, which bodes well for his fantasy outlook as he heads into a Week 14 battle versus the Redskins.
