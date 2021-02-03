Though Barkley, who's bouncing back from knee surgery, indicated that he's doing "doing really well" in his injury rehab, the running back has yet to outline a target date for his return to action, ESPN.com reports.

Barkley tore his right ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season and underwent surgery to address the issue on Oct. 30. Given the timing of his season-ending procedure, he would appear to have a solid chance to be ready to run behind the Giants' revamped offensive line in time for the team's 2021 opener. That said, it remains to be seen when Barkley -- and his teammates for that matter -- next take the field in any capacity.