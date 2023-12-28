Barkley (elbow) was a full practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Barkley was estimated as a limited participant Wednesday while the Giants opened Week 17 prep with a walkthrough, but he took every rep in a more traditional practice a day later to clear up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams. The star running back has been held under four yards per carry in three of his past four outings, but the quarterback change from Tommy DeVito to Tyrod Taylor in Week 17 could help Barkley from an efficiency standpoint.