Barkley remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Miami, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The combination of a 'questionable' tag and three straight limited practices gives Barkley a real chance to play, whereas last week he was a long shot heading into Monday Night Football. If nothing else, the schedule is more favorable for fantasy managers this week, with Big Blue scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Miami. There's a chance Barkley plays less than usual if he suits up, as it'll be his first game back from a right high-ankle sprain and could feature an additional challenge in the form of hot weather in southern Florida. On top of that, the Giants have ruled out their starting left tackle (Andrew Thomas - hamstring), starting center (John Michael Schmitz - shoulder) and top interior O-line backup (Shane Lemieux - groin).