Giants' Saquon Barkley: Questionable to return

Barkley (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Barkley went to the locker room in visible pain after his right ankle was rolled up on at the end of a second-quarter touch. Wayne Gallman will take over the Giants' backfield as long as Barkley is away from the field.

