Giants' Saquon Barkley: Quiet against Eagles
Barkley rushed 17 times for 66 yards and caught three of four targets for one yard in Monday night's 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.
Barkley was bottled up fairly well, as his long rush of the night went for only 11 yards. The tailback also barely produced anything in the passing game, keeping him under 100 scrimmage yards for the sixth time over his last eight outings. With just two touchdowns over that same span, Barkley has certainly struggled some in his second season, but next faces a Dolphins defense that's surrendered the third-most total yards and rushing yards thus far, offering hope for improvement in Week 15.
