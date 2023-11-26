Barkley rushed 12 times for 46 yards and caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Patriots.

Barkley finished with a season low in rushing yards, as he was bottled up after producing runs of 14 and 19 yards in the first quarter. The star running back is usually the focal point of the Giants' offense, and Barkley has at least 12 carries and three targets in all nine games he's played this season. After a Week 13 bye, Barkley will need 135 scrimmage yards in Week 14 against the Packers to reach 1,000 for the fourth time in six NFL seasons.