Barkley rushed 18 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while catching two of six targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-15, Week 1 loss to the Jaguars.

Barkley was excellent in his NFL debut, breaking off a 68-yard touchdown run to make this game competitive in the fourth quarter. He didn't get much going as a receiver, but Barkley's six targets were encouraging as far as his future workload is concerned. No other New York player registered more than two carries, suggesting Barkley's locked in as a three-down workhorse.