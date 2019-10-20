Giants' Saquon Barkley: Reaches end zone in return
Barkley notched 18 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown while reeling in three of five targets for eight yards during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Cardinals.
Afterward, Barkley elaborated on his return from three games missed due to a high right ankle sprain. "I think I did fine. I know I felt fine, but didn't do enough to help my team win," he told Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger. "I was able to take my normal workload. Physically, I feel good." At one point in the third quarter, Barkley had the ankle re-taped, but otherwise he seemed to be back to normal, as no other Giants running back earned a touch Sunday. He'll aim to be closer to his dynamic self Week 8 versus the Lions.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: No injury designation•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hoping for usual workload Sunday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Logs full practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Working through individual drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Starts week with team drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Back for Week 7?•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...