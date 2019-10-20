Giants' Saquon Barkley: Reaches end zone in return

Barkley notched 18 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown while reeling in three of five targets for eight yards during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Cardinals.

Afterward, Barkley elaborated on his return from three games missed due to a high right ankle sprain. "I think I did fine. I know I felt fine, but didn't do enough to help my team win," he told Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger. "I was able to take my normal workload. Physically, I feel good." At one point in the third quarter, Barkley had the ankle re-taped, but otherwise he seemed to be back to normal, as no other Giants running back earned a touch Sunday. He'll aim to be closer to his dynamic self Week 8 versus the Lions.