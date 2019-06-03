Giants' Saquon Barkley: Ready for huge workload
Barkley said there's no number of touches that's too much for him to handle, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports.
Pat Shurmur said he doesn't plan to give Barkley more touches than the 352 he handled last season, but the coach didn't say anything about a reduction. The context surrounding the 22-year-old changed drastically this offseason, with Big Blue swapping out Odell Beckham Jr. for Golden Tate at wide receiver while also acquiring upgrades at right guard (Kevin Zeitler) and right tackle (Mike Remmers). The big problem is the quarterback room, where first-round pick Daniel Jones is expected to spend his rookie year serving as Eli Manning's backup. To have any shot at staying competitive, the Giants will need Barkley to be healthy and spectacular.
