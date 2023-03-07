The Giants placed their franchise tag on Barkley on Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, the Giants agreed to a four-year contract with Daniel Jones, freeing the tag up for Barkley. Under the terms of his non-exclusive franchise tender, the star running back is in line to make $10.09 million in 2023. This past season, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft logged 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 TDs, to go along with 57 catches for 338 yards in 16 games with New York.
