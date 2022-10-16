Barkley carried the ball 22 times for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. He added three receptions for 12 yards.

Barkley continued to dominate touches out of the Giants' backfield and now has over 20 carries in three of six games this season. He lost some of his efficiency against a Ravens' defense that has struggled to stop the run early in the season and tallied a long rush of only eight yards. However, Barkley also remained involved as a pass catcher and tallied the game-winning touchdown from one yard away, leaping over a pile of defenders to reach the end zone. He has at least 88 total yards in every game this season and has remained one of the most consistent running back producers in the league.