Barkley (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Since hurting his shoulder during the Giants' Week 5 win against the Packers in London, Barkley has had a cap on his practice reps, but he still was able to play this past Sunday against the Ravens, pacing the backfield with 25 touches for 95 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. Even if he has a similar regimen this week, he doesn't appear to be in danger of sitting out Sunday at Jacksonville, which may be confirmed as soon as the final Week 7 injury report Friday.
