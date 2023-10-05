Head coach Brian Daboll said Barkley (ankle) will remain a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley will get a limited listing for the fifth consecutive practice report after having not played since suffering a right high-ankle sprain in the Giants' Sept. 17 win over Arizona. Though Daboll suggested Wednesday that Barkley is making good progress in his recovery from the injury, the running back may need to return to full participation in practice Friday in order for the Giants to feel comfortable using him Sunday in Miami. If the Giants opt to hold Barkley out for a third straight game, Matt Breida would be in store for another turn as the team's lead back.