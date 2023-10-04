Barkley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Coach Brian Daboll told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News earlier Wednesday that Barkley was slated to take part in team drills for the first time since suffering a high right-ankle sprain Week 2. Still, Barkley operated with a cap on his reps, as he did on all three practice reports last week. He likely will need to get back to all activity by Friday in order to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Miami.