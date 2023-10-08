Barkley (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite being listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday and carrying a questionable tag into the weekend, Barkley will ultimately miss his third consecutive game due to a right high-ankle sprain. Matt Breida is expected to receive another turn as the Giants' lead back in his stead, but if Barkley can upgrade to full participant in practice at some point during Week 6, he should have a good chance at being available for an Oct. 15 matchup with the Bills.