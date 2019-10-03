Play

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Remains sidelined Thursday

Barkley (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Barkley officially has been listed as a DNP on both of the Giants' Week 5 injury reports. That said, he relayed that he upped his involvement on the side with the training staff Thursday, including running full speed and change-of-direction work, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. While there's little doubt that Barkley will miss a second straight game Sunday versus the Vikings as he recovers from a high right ankle sprain, coach Pat Shurmur has declined to rule out the running back, who also told Vacchiano on Thursday that "there's one more day" to prepare for the contest. As long as he's sidelined, Barkley will continue to yield backfield reps to Wayne Gallman and (to a lesser extent) Jon Hilliman.

