Barkley and the Giants have restarted discussions about a contract extension, Christian Gonzales of NFL.com reports.

Barkley has been seeking a long-term deal with New York since he was given the franchise tag in early March, but talks between the two sides appeared to have stalled based on the running back's description of the negotiations as "untruthful" and "misleading" at his youth camp earlier this month. However, it appears that discussions on an extension have since moved forward with less than a month to go until the July 17 deadline to reach an agreement. Barkley is widely expected to play this season even if he has to do so under the franchise tag, though he has hinted at the option of holding out if he and the Giants aren't able to get a deal done.