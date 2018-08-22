Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, taking part in individuals drills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley did some conditioning work on a side field Monday and now seems to be taking another step forward. The Giants likely will hold him out of Friday's preseason game against the Jets, but there doesn't seem to be much concern about his availability for Week 1. The next step for the No. 2 overall pick is a return to team drills in practice.

