Giants' Saquon Barkley: Returns to individual drills
Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, taking part in individuals drills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Barkley did some conditioning work on a side field Monday and now seems to be taking another step forward. The Giants likely will hold him out of Friday's preseason game against the Jets, but there doesn't seem to be much concern about his availability for Week 1. The next step for the No. 2 overall pick is a return to team drills in practice.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited to individual drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't play Friday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Spectator for third straight practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Not in pads Tuesday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Dealing with mild strain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...