Giants' Saquon Barkley: Returns to light running

Barkley (ankle) did some light running and change-of-direction work Wednesday with the Giants' training staff, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Barkley plans to beat his estimated recovery timeline -- which has been reported as 4-to-6 weeks or 4-to-8 weeks -- and is already taking a small first step in the right direction. This doesn't mean he's close to returning to practice, but it does lend some credence to the notion that his youth and freakish athleticism could allow for a quicker-than-usual rehab process. In any case, the Giants will roll with Wayne Gallman and Jon Hilliman in their backfield for Week 5 against Minnesota.