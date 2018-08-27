Giants' Saquon Barkley: Returns to team drills
Barkley (hamstring) returned to team drills during Sunday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Barkley was seen taking handoffs and "effortlessly" catching passes as a receiver, making it seem as if the rookie is back to normal after sustaining a minor hamstring strain in practice Aug. 13. While he, along with the rest of the starting offense, will probably still be held out of Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots, there doesn't appear to be any concern whatsoever regarding Barkley's availability for Week 1.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: On track to play Week 1•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hamstring feeling good•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Returns to individual drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited to individual drills•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...