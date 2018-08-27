Barkley (hamstring) returned to team drills during Sunday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley was seen taking handoffs and "effortlessly" catching passes as a receiver, making it seem as if the rookie is back to normal after sustaining a minor hamstring strain in practice Aug. 13. While he, along with the rest of the starting offense, will probably still be held out of Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots, there doesn't appear to be any concern whatsoever regarding Barkley's availability for Week 1.

