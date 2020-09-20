Barkley (undisclosed) won't return to Sunday's game in Chicago.
Barkley was injured on the first play of the second quarter, grabbing at his right leg before needing a cart to get to the locker room. Around the time Barkley was ruled out, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the running back was getting X-rays on his right knee. With Barkley out, the Giants are down to one active RB (Dion Lewis).
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Needs cart to get off field•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Stymied on the ground•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Works at Friday's scrimmage•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Doesn't finish practice Monday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Looking for improvement•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Finds end zone in finale•