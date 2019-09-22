Giants' Saquon Barkley: Ruled out with ankle injury
Barkley (ankle) won't return to Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Barkley suffered an ugly looking injury to his right ankle at the end of a reception late in the first half Sunday, requiring assistance to get to the locker room. When he returned to the sideline, he was wearing a walking boot and moving about with the help of crutches, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. While we await word on the severity of Barkley's injury, the Giants will rely on Wayne Gallman to fuel the ground game.
