Barkley carried the ball 20 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Seahawks.

A one-yard TD plunge late in the second quarter tied the game at 7-7, but Barkley and the Giants' offense couldn't get much going at all after halftime, and his longest run of the afternoon went for only 15 yards. The NFL's leader in both scrimmage yards (968) and touches (191) will get a chance to rest up on the team's Week 9 bye.