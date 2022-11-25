Barkley carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and caught four of six targets for 13 yards in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.

His one-yard TD plunge midway through the second quarter gave the Giants a 10-7 lead, but the game was almost all Cowboys after halftime. The touchdown was Barkley's seventh rushing score of the year, his highest total since he racked up 11 as a rookie in 2018, and he's just eight rushing yards shy of his third career 1,000-yard campaign -- a mark he'll certainly reach in Week 13 against the Commanders.