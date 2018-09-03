Barkley (hamstring) relayed Monday that he's 100 percent in advance of Sunday's season-opener against the Jaguars, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

This narrative was expected, but it's still good to gain added confidence in the rookie back's Week 1 prospects after he dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason. The next box for Barkley to check off relates to Wednesday's practice/injury report. If he's deemed a full participant by the Giants, then it's all systems go for Barkley in Sunday's opener against the Jaguars. It's a contest that will provide an immediate test for the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL draft, considering the quality of Jacksonville's defense.