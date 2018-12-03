Giants' Saquon Barkley: Says shoulder is fine
Barkley said Monday he doesn't feel any pain in his shoulder, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Barkley was removed for a few plays after taking a hard fall on his shoulder in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears. He came back into the contest and finished with 125 yards on 24 carries and 21 yards on three receptions, making it three consecutive weeks with triple-digit yardage on the ground and more than 140 scrimmage yards. Barkley does get a potentially tricky road matchup in Week 14, facing a Washington defense that held him to 38 yards on 13 carries and 73 yards on nine catches Oct. 28. Of course, the Redskins and Giants have gone in opposite directions since that contest.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Produces in tough matchup•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Scores two touchdowns•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Dismantles Bucs in Week 11 win•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Totals 100 yards versus 49ers•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Produces 111 scrimmage yards versus Redskins•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Finds end zone in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...