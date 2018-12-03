Barkley said Monday he doesn't feel any pain in his shoulder, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley was removed for a few plays after taking a hard fall on his shoulder in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears. He came back into the contest and finished with 125 yards on 24 carries and 21 yards on three receptions, making it three consecutive weeks with triple-digit yardage on the ground and more than 140 scrimmage yards. Barkley does get a potentially tricky road matchup in Week 14, facing a Washington defense that held him to 38 yards on 13 carries and 73 yards on nine catches Oct. 28. Of course, the Redskins and Giants have gone in opposite directions since that contest.