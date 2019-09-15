Giants' Saquon Barkley: Scores first TD of 2019
Barkley rushed 18 times for 107 yards and a touchdown while catching three of seven targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.
Barkley capped the opening drive with a 27-yard touchdown, but New York struggled to move the ball after that. It was nice to see Barkley garner 21 touches even with the Giants playing from behind for most of the afternoon, but it's apparent that his scoring opportunities will be limited by the ineffective offense around him. Still, Barkley's a special talent who should continue to carry the Giants -- and fantasy teams -- on his back.
