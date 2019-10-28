Giants' Saquon Barkley: Scores receiving touchdown
Barkley carried19 times for 64 yards while catching eight of 10 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.
Barkley struggled to run the ball for the second straight game, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry against a respectable Lions front. He made up for it by nearly doubling his receiving yardage total for the season and adding a four-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Although Barkley's ankle injury disrupted his start to the campaign, he has exceeded 130 scrimmage yards three times in five appearances while adding three total touchdowns. His next opportunity to contribute will come next Monday at home against the Cowboys.
