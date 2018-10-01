Giants' Saquon Barkley: Scores touchdown
Barkley had 10 carries for 44 yards and a score, and added six catches on eight targets for 56 more yards against the Saints on Sunday.
Barkley is largely game-flow proof as the Giants use him in the passing game even when they're playing from behind. His upside is capped by the team's poor offense, but his usage floor is high, and he's done a nice job of breaking tackles and showing the speed and vision to get into open space.
