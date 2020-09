Barkley suffered a torn right ACL during Sunday's loss to the Bears, the severity of which has been confirmed by an MRI.

Barkley is slated to undergo season-ending ACL surgery in the near future. The superstar running back should have plenty of time to return to full health for 2021, but for the time being the Giants will proceed with Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman out of the backfield. The team will also host veteran free agent Devonta Freeman for a visit this week, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.