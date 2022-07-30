Barkley has been used as a receiver "a lot" during the Giants' first week of camp, Tom Canavan of the Associated Press reports.

New head coach Brian Daboll is working on installing a new offense in New York after the team finished second-to-last in the league in both total yards and scoring last season under Joe Judge. Barkley could benefit greatly from the new system, particularly if his work as a pass-catcher is increased. The fifth-year running back hauled in 91catches for 721 yards during his rookie campaign but hasn't approached those numbers since. The decline can be attributed to numerous factors -- including injuries, poor quarterback play and an unproductive system -- but the fact remains that Barkley is a skilled receiver who is still only 25 years old. Daboll has indicated a desire to maximize Barkley's considerable talent, stating, "So, our job is to figure out ways to use him, whether he did it last year or the year before, two years, in college," Daboll said. "When you're developing in a system, you kind of figure out what these guys do best, and you challenge them to do more."